Blustery winds for Monday, cold for Tuesday

Winds will be gusty for most of Monday, up to 35mph.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday through Wednesday will bring winds and much cooler temperatures. Snowfall is certainly possible well north and east of our area if you are traveling. This includes the cities of Louisville, Lexington, Columbus, and Cincinnati, especially along I-71 and I-75 from Louisville to Columbus. A few snowflakes are possible for our area but not likely.

Monday: Morning lows in the mid-30s with partly cloudy skies. After sunrise, gusty winds will push into the area for most of the daytime. These gusty winds come from the northwest only allowing temperatures to “warm” into the low 40s. The winds will subside after dark with skies starting to clear.

Wind gusts across the area for Monday can be up to 35mph. The wind gusts can be expected from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Davis Wells)

Tuesday: The gusty winds from Monday will push much colder air into our area with morning lows in the low 20s, potentially even the teens. Coats and ice scrapers will be a must as you head out the door on Tuesday, maybe even warming your car up before you leave. It will be a rather sunny day with high temperatures only reaching close to 40 degrees.

Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the low 20s, with a few potentially reaching the teens! (Davis Wells)

Wednesday: Temperatures will once again start quite cold in the mid to low 20s. Coats and ice scrapers will be needed again to start out the day. Skies will be partly cloudy but warming up into the lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our next shot of rain comes into the picture next weekend. As the week progresses, we will continue to update our forecast for the very latest information.

