Bowling Green woman sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking, firearms offenses

According to court documents, Adrienne Cauzzort, 40, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by a 4-year term of supervised release, for possession with the intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

There is no parole in the federal system.

On June 6, 2022, Cauzzort possessed, with the intent to distribute, 30.27 grams of methamphetamine.

Cauzzort also possessed two handguns after having been previously convicted of the following felony offenses.

On July 20, 2015, in Warren Circuit Court, Cauzzort was convicted of wanton endangerment in the first degree and robbery in the second degree.

Cauzzort was also convicted of possessing the two handguns in furtherance of her drug trafficking crime.

This case was investigated by the ATF and the Bowling Green-Warren County Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA) Task Force.

