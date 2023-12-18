KSP uses advanced DNA technology to identify human remains discovered 25 years ago

Roger Parham was identified by KSP after 25 years missing.
Roger Parham was identified by KSP after 25 years missing.(Kentucky State Police)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - When two fishermen discovered the remains of a man submerged beneath Lake Barkley 25 years ago, investigators knew something wasn’t right.

The man’s body was wrapped in heavy tire chains and anchored with a hydraulic jack to the lake floor. The only problem was technology at the time couldn’t identify who the man was.

For years, investigators tried all they could to figure out who the man at the bottom of the lake was. In 2016, the body was exhumed in hopes that further examinations would help make an identification.

But despite extensive efforts using DNA technology, dental examinations, forensic pathology and other advanced forensic testing, the victim remained unidentified.

The case got unexpected help in early 2023, when Kentucky State Police began a partnership with Othram Inc., a private forensic lab that specializes in forensic genealogy.

The partnership allowed for advanced genealogy DNA testing of the remains, and through this testing, a relative of the unidentified person was located which allowed investigators to identify the remains.

The mystery man was Roger Dale Parham. When investigators began looking into his past, they found his story was almost as bizarre as the circumstances in which he was found.

In 1999, Parnham was living in Fort Smith, Arkansas — more than 420 miles from where he was discovered.

At that time, Parham was awaiting trial on various criminal charges. In March 1999, Parham disappeared and was thought to have left the area to flee prosecution.

The FBI obtained filed additional charges against Parham and launched an investigation into his whereabouts. But until now, Parham’s disappearance remained a mystery.

Investigators still haven’t determined a cause of death for Parham, but given the way he was found, are investigating it as a homicide.

Anyone who has information regarding the death of Parham is urged to call Kentucky State Police Post 1- Mayfield at (270)-856-3721. Tips can also be provided by accessing the Kentucky State Police website at www.kentuckystatepolice.ky.gov/tip.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

