Lt. Gov. Coleman undergoes double mastectomy

Lt. Gov. Coleman said she decided to have the procedure because of her family history.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman’s office says she is doing well after getting a double mastectomy Monday morning.

Lt. Gov. Coleman said she decided to have the procedure because of her family history.

She says the surgery was successful, and she is expecting to make a full recovery.

Coleman is also encouraging people to make sure to get their routine screenings.

Governor beshear released a statement of support tonight, saying his family and all Kentucky families stand with her.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abigail Nash, passed away at just 21 years old.
WKU mourns loss of student
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Flooding closed a portion of Highway 17 headed to the Ashley River Bridges Sunday afternoon.
Strong storm off the Carolina coast causing significant flooding
Mallory Hudson won Miss Bowling Green in November 2022, Miss Kentucky in 2023 and has served...
Send-off party held to honor Miss Kentucky before Miss America competition
A total of six vehicles were involved in the collision, according to KSP.
UPDATE: Man charged in deadly multi-vehicle accident near Munfordville

Latest News

Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD recovers thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in shoplifting operations
Kentucky Downs hosts nine stake races, but this marks their first grade 1 stake.
Kentucky Downs Grade 1 stakes could put Franklin-Simpson area on the map
Jeris Carver pled guilty and was sentenced to 14 years. Jonathan Gipson pled guilty and was...
Two sentenced in Franklin overdose case
The Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., will be visiting Russellville this summer...
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica to visit Russellville