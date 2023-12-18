Send-off party held to honor Miss Kentucky before Miss America competition

Mallory Hudson won Miss Bowling Green in November 2022, Miss Kentucky in 2023 and has served...
Mallory Hudson won Miss Bowling Green in November 2022, Miss Kentucky in 2023 and has served several communities across Kentucky through community service efforts. She will now be competing for the title of Miss America in January.(Vid Monster Productions)
By Presley Allen
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In July, Bowling Green native Mallory Hudson was crowned Miss Kentucky 2023.

Now, Hudson will be competing for the title of Miss American in January.

“I really think that my whole life, I’ve subconsciously been preparing for this moment and I’m so excited and so ready to represent our wonderful state and Bowling Green, of course, on the Miss America stage,” Hudson said.

To honor Hudson, the community hosted a send-off party for her, with a few surprises in store to pay tribute to the mark she has made on the community.

“The Judge Executive has [proclaimed] December 17, as Mallory Hudson Day in Warren County,” Executive Director of the Miss Kentucky Scholarship Organization Brian Jeffries said. “There will be highway signs posted on Dixie Highway at both entering and leaving Bowling Green that proclaims ‘Bowling Green, the home of Miss Kentucky 2023 Mallory Hudson’.”

Hudson was also gifted a portrait painted of her, depicting her in the dress she wore on the night she was crowned Miss Kentucky 2023.

“I grew up here. I was born and raised in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and I just love this community,” Hudson said. “I love our resilience and our strength and our compassion for others around us. So, thank you.”

The next Miss America will be crowned on Jan. 14, in Orlando, Florida.

Hudson is currently a senior at the University of Kentucky, studying communications and political science.

Throughout her time as Miss Kentucky, she has been an advocate for Inclusive Stages, an initiative that advocates for individuals with special learning needs and disabilities through theatrical and artistic opportunities.

