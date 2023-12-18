This week’s JA People of Action is Jaedyn Spearman

This week’s JA People of Action is Jaedyn Spearman, Client Associate for Houchens Insurance Group, and first time Junior Achievement classroom volunteer . Jaedyn is currently volunteering in Courtney Collins’ Kindergarten class at Rockfield Elementary alongside her colleague, Hannah Clark. When asked what her favorite part of JA volunteerism is, she replied, “I love having the opportunity to connect with the students and to teach them valuable lessons that will be used throughout their entire lives.” She continued, “Getting to volunteer with JA has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I believe JA is a fun way to keep students engaged while also teaching them lessons that will stick with them forever.” JA of South Central Kentucky welcomes Jaedyn as a NEW classroom volunteer and is grateful for her enthusiasm and her willingness to give her time educating the leaders of tomorrow.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 13 counties and reaches over 10,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches over 4.4 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Over 153,000 volunteers serve JA nationally. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky and how YOU can volunteer right here where you live and work, please visit www.jaforkids.com or contact Lori Gammons at lori@jaforkids.com.

