Two sentenced in Franklin overdose case

Jeris Carver, left, and Jonathan Gipson
Jeris Carver, left, and Jonathan Gipson(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Franklin men were sentenced Friday in an overdose case.

Jeris Carver, 30, and Jonathan Gipson, 32, were sentenced for the Dec. 27, 2022 overdose death of Justin Hamilton.

Hamilton’s death was reported at 1 Fritz Winter Drive, and through investigation, agents with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, detectives with the Franklin Police Department and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office charged the two men with Hamilton’s death.

Carver pled guilty and was sentenced to 14 years. Nine of those years was for trafficking in a controlled substance and five years was for reckless homicide.

Gipson pled guilty and was sentenced to five years for trafficking in a controlled substance.

