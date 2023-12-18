Very cold weather tonight

By David Wolter
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cold has been firmly in place today and that wind is not making it feel any better.

It is going to be a dry, but cold night ahead.
Winds do turn a little lighter as we get into the night, but air temperatures are expected to drop into the upper teens to around 20.

Winds do get lighter tonight, but the cold is certainly in place.
The sun will be shining bright through your Tuesday, but highs will only reach about 40 during the afternoon. Temperatures do warm as we continue through the week. Expect highs in the middle and upper 50s by Thursday and Friday. We could even reach 60 over the holiday weekend. A wet Christmas seems likely this year as showers could be to be moving into the area. With the warmer weather leading up to Christmas, that should prevent any major travel headaches across the mid-South. We will have an updated travel forecast over the next couple of days.

