Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica to visit Russellville

The Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., will be visiting Russellville this summer through its official traveling exhibit called “The Wall that Heals.”(Cpl. Logan Snyder | U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command)
By William Battle
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., will be visiting Russellville this summer through its official traveling exhibit called “The Wall that Heals.”

Russellville has been selected as one of the 33 host sites for the official traveling exhibit of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. The memorial, a 375-foot replica standing at 7.5 feet high, will unfold from a 53-foot trailer, providing a unique opportunity for the community to connect with the history of the Vietnam War.

Denise Shoulders learned about the exhibit during genealogical research for an unrelated project. Recognizing the significant number of Vietnam veterans in Logan County, she decided to apply for the county to host the exhibit.

“I don’t know how many of them are unable to make it to the wall. I don’t know how many of them will never go because of whatever their circumstances are, but I thought that if they could see it and get some sort of healing, why can’t I bring it to them?” Shoulders said.

After the hosting application was approved, Shoulders sought assistance from the county government to fund the $11,000 site fee.

“I did bring it in front of Russellville City Council, but I’ve also taken it to Adairville City Council, Auburn City Council, and the Logan Fiscal Courts to get help with funding because there is a site fee of $11,000 that we have to raise, and to make this a true community project, we wanted to get the communities involved,” she said.

In addition to the memorial wall, a mobile education center will accompany the exhibit, featuring digital photo displays, video presentations, and an “In Memory Program” where families can have their loved one’s names added to the display by applying online.

“We do know that it’s coming from heartland Wisconsin before we get it, and then it will go to Washington DC, but we’re excited to have it in Russellville,” Shoulders said.

In the coming months, there will be opportunities for volunteers to escort and welcome the exhibit as it arrives in the region.

The memorial wall is set to arrive in Logan County on June 4, with the official opening to the public on June 6.

“The Wall That Heals” aims to bring the experience of the Vietnam War to communities across the nation, allowing visitors to connect with history and honor the sacrifices made by Vietnam veterans.

