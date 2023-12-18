What are snow squalls?

By Dana Money
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While we didn’t pick up much snow today except for the occasional flurry- areas in eastern Kentucky experienced snow squalls and Snow Squall Warnings! Since some of us may experience a snow squall as we move throughout this winter, so let’s talk about snow squalls and how to be safe during them.

What is a snow squall?

A snow squall is a short-lived band of very heavy snow usually accompanied by gusty winds and near-zero visibility. Snow squalls can leave quick accumulations in their wake, causing travel troubles.

Driving during snow squalls
Driving during snow squalls(WBKO)

Snow squall safety

Driving during a snow squall can be dangerous! White-out conditions can occur, making it impossible to see.

-Reschedule your travel if possible: snow squalls are usually short-lived, similar to an afternoon thunderstorm in summer.

-Leave extra time to reach your destination.

-Reduce speed!

-Turn on hazards and headlights.

-Pull over if needed.

-Stay weather aware by staying tuned to local media and downloading the WBKO First Alert Weather App here.

