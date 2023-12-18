What are snow squalls?
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While we didn’t pick up much snow today except for the occasional flurry- areas in eastern Kentucky experienced snow squalls and Snow Squall Warnings! Since some of us may experience a snow squall as we move throughout this winter, so let’s talk about snow squalls and how to be safe during them.
What is a snow squall?
A snow squall is a short-lived band of very heavy snow usually accompanied by gusty winds and near-zero visibility. Snow squalls can leave quick accumulations in their wake, causing travel troubles.
Snow squall safety
Driving during a snow squall can be dangerous! White-out conditions can occur, making it impossible to see.
-Reschedule your travel if possible: snow squalls are usually short-lived, similar to an afternoon thunderstorm in summer.
-Leave extra time to reach your destination.
-Reduce speed!
-Turn on hazards and headlights.
-Pull over if needed.
-Stay weather aware by staying tuned to local media and downloading the WBKO First Alert Weather App here.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.