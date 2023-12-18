What are snow squalls?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While we didn’t pick up much snow today except for the occasional flurry- areas in eastern Kentucky experienced snow squalls and Snow Squall Warnings! Since some of us may experience a snow squall as we move throughout this winter, so let’s talk about snow squalls and how to be safe during them.

Join meteorologist Dana Money as she discusses the dangers of snow squalls.

What is a snow squall?

A snow squall is a short-lived band of very heavy snow usually accompanied by gusty winds and near-zero visibility. Snow squalls can leave quick accumulations in their wake, causing travel troubles.

Driving during snow squalls (WBKO)

Snow squall safety

Driving during a snow squall can be dangerous! White-out conditions can occur, making it impossible to see.

-Reschedule your travel if possible: snow squalls are usually short-lived, similar to an afternoon thunderstorm in summer.

-Leave extra time to reach your destination.

-Reduce speed!

-Turn on hazards and headlights.

-Pull over if needed.

-Stay weather aware by staying tuned to local media and downloading the WBKO First Alert Weather App here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.