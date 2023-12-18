Windy and cold for us today!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today and Tuesday will bring winds and much cooler temperatures.

Snowfall is certainly possible well north and east of our area if you are traveling. This includes the cities of Louisville, Lexington, Columbus, and Cincinnati, especially along I-71 and I-75 from Louisville to Columbus. A few snowflakes are possible for our area but not likely.

After sunrise today, gusty winds will push into the area for most of the daytime. These gusty winds come from the northwest only allowing temperatures to “warm” into the low 40s. The winds will subside after dark with skies starting to clear.

Our next shot of rain comes into the picture this holiday weekend. As the week progresses, we will continue to update our forecast for the very latest information.

