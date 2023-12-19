3 arrested in Cave City drug investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people are facing drug charges after a police investigation.

According to Court Records, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 at approximately 10:43 PM, officers observed two individuals walking around a residence located at 310 S. Dixie Hwy. with a flashlight and a bag.

Due to recent vandalism issues around the area, Cave City Police Officer Avery made contact with individuals inside the residence and gained consent to search by the homeowner.

Police say they located a glass pipe in the closet with suspected methamphetamine residue inside and a plastic bag containing a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine under a couch cushion.

The three individuals were identified as Joshua Bryant, Tina Stovall, and Melissa Cardwell, all of Cave City.

According to the citation, Cardwell stated that the residence belonged to her and the others stayed with her to help around the house.

Bryant stated nothing belonged to him but he did use the meth pipe located in the closet.

Cardwell stated that the glass pipe belonged to her and she used meth.

No one claimed ownership of the plastic bag containing the crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

All three were arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (1st Offense)- Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

All were booked into the Barren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.