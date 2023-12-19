Adoption fees waived at Allen Co.-Scottsville animal shelter due to Smucker's donation

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Adoption fees have been waived for at least the next 13 animals adopted through the Allen County-Scottsville Animal Shelter, due to a recent $1,300 donation from Smucker’s.

According to shelter director Johnathan Carter, funding is extremely limited for the small shelter, and a donation of this size could potentially help them clear the shelter. Record levels of animals have been brought in as strays or surrendered by owners in the last year, leading shelter resources to be stretched thin.

“With the small amount of adoptions that we have, it’ll move a whole lot more animals, and hopefully we can make room for more because we’re constantly getting calls about picking up and about people having strays around their house. It’s a never-ending adventure,” Carter explained.

Carter hopes to see the shelter’s most long-term resident finally find her forever home thanks to waived adoption fees.

“She was picked up as a stray, a female German shepherd. She’s a real friendly dog, she’s been here since October, and I think that’s the longest that we have right now,” he said.

In Carter’s 14-year career with the shelter, he says that this has been the busiest that he has seen it. The facility has two full-time employees and one part-time employee and is otherwise run by volunteers. Any additional help they receive, whether in the form of donations or volunteers, is welcome.

“It’s tough, we also, not only have to take care of this building and take care of everything getting home, we have to do the whole animal control through the county within two and a half people, you could say. So, it’s tough. It’s tough,” Carter remarked.

Those interested in adopting any of the shelter’s animals or donating time, money, or supplies to the shelter are welcome to call and inquire at (270) 618-7387.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.