Barren County sealing time capsule Wednesday

This historical marker is planted in downtown Glasgow in the Barren County Courthouse lawn and...
This historical marker is planted in downtown Glasgow in the Barren County Courthouse lawn and details the founding of the county in 1798. Locals are soon to celebrate the 225th birthday of the county.(BRENNAN CRAIN/WBKO News)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Following a late summer celebration of Barren County’s 225th birthday, locals will seal a time capsule Wednesday afternoon to mark the end of the celebration.

The Barren County Quasquibicentennial Committee was developed in late 2022 and began meeting each month ahead of the bash held in September 2023.

The time capsule will not be buried. Instead, it will be sealed and placed on the third floor of the Barren County Government Center in the fiscal courtroom.

Locals hoping to place items in the vault have until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Barren County Progress is accepting the items before the vault is turned over to Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie Byrd.

An official American flag was gifted to be placed inside the capsule along with a proclamation from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

The vault will remain sealed for 50 years, meaning it will not be opened until 2073.

