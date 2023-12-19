BGPD recovers thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in shoplifting operations

Bowling Green Police Department.
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police partnered with the Kentucky Organized Retail Crime Association and other area loss prevention personnel to conduct two pre-planned shoplifting blitz operations.

Over $3,200 in merchandise was recovered from those charged, and information was gained about additional felony criminal activity (counterfeit currency) to be followed up on by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Loss prevention personnel also stopped the theft of over $5,000 in merchandise without police intervention.

The operations resulted in the following charges:

  • 7 people arrested for shoplifting
  • 5 people were cited for shoplifting
  • 3 people will be charged with shoplifting when they are located
  • 16 people were banned from multiple retail establishments for their involvement
  • 6 people were served felony warrants
  • 3 people were served misdemeanor warrants
  • 4 people were charged with felony drug offenses

