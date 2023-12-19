FIRST ALERT: Warmer days are ahead

A storm system could impact travel over the weekend
A storm system is going to spread rain showers across the Midwest and produce some snow for the northern Plains and Rocky Mountains.
By David Wolter
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
  • Warmer days are coming up ahead.
  • Mainly dry through Christmas Eve.
  • Showers are more likely on Christmas Day.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It will be another cold and fairly frosty night as lows bottom out in the middle 20s. Temperatures do warm as we continue through the week. Highs get back into the lower 50s on Wednesday and climb a little higher Thursday and Friday. The holiday weekend is likely going to reach 60 as clouds continue to hang around.

Saturday and Sunday are fairly dry, but rain showers are likely Christmas Day.
Saturday and Sunday are fairly dry, but rain showers are likely Christmas Day.(David Wolter)

CHRISTMAS DAY: Showers are looking more and more likely as we head into the Christmas holiday.

Rain showers are expected across the Midwest, with some snow in the northern Plains and Rockies.
Rain showers are expected across the Midwest, with some snow in the northern Plains and Rockies.(David Wolter)

TRAVEL OUTLOOK: In terms of travel, this storm system is going produce rain showers across the Midwest with some snow from the central Rockies back into the northern Plains. You may have to prepare for some delays if you are traveling by air over the weekend.

