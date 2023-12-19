Hartford man charged in drug trafficking investigation

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hartford man is facing drug trafficking charges after police executed a search warrant on Monday at a home as part of an ongoing drug trafficking operation.

Terry Harrison, 62, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, using restricted ammo during a felony, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (clonazepam).

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant at a home on Mt. Vernon Road where they made contact with Harrison, who said he was the owner of the home.

During the search, police found 406 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 138 grams of suspected marijuana, four suspected clonazepam pills, five shotguns, two rifles, six handguns, multiple scales and multiple items of paraphernalia, according to reports.

Harrison was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center where he remains as of Tuesday afternoon.

