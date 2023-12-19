Hartford man charged in drug trafficking investigation

Terry Harrison
Terry Harrison(Ohio County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hartford man is facing drug trafficking charges after police executed a search warrant on Monday at a home as part of an ongoing drug trafficking operation.

Terry Harrison, 62, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, using restricted ammo during a felony, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (clonazepam).

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant at a home on Mt. Vernon Road where they made contact with Harrison, who said he was the owner of the home.

During the search, police found 406 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 138 grams of suspected marijuana, four suspected clonazepam pills, five shotguns, two rifles, six handguns, multiple scales and multiple items of paraphernalia, according to reports.

Harrison was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center where he remains as of Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferschi Mata
BGPD searching for missing teen
Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD recovers thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in shoplifting operations
Jeris Carver, left, and Jonathan Gipson
Two sentenced in Franklin overdose case
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Abigail Nash, passed away at just 21 years old.
WKU mourns loss of student

Latest News

Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say
This week’s JA People of Action is Jaedyn Spearman
This week’s JA People of Action is Jaedyn Spearman
U.S. 31-EX in Glasgow set for temporary closure
MISSING BG TEEN
Bowling Green Police asking for help finding Missing Teen Girl
Patrick Bunch
Man shot by deputies in Ohio Co. set to be sentenced