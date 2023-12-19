Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Matt Mutter

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - If you have been to Glasgow Square in the last few months, you may have seen the banners up honoring local veterans.

Those banners were a collaborative effort between Matt Mutter, the City of Glasgow, and the Renaissance Committee.

“A lot of our older veterans are dying off on us and I think we need to remember them and need to honor them every chance we get,” Mutter said.

He is a member of the Barren County Veterans Association who served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years before going back to Glasgow to serve his community and the veterans there.

“Matt spends hours upon hours donating his time to the veterans of this community. His heart is with the veterans 100%,” said Mutter’s friend, Candy Reed.

Earlier this year, Mutter was part of an effort to recognize veterans in the Glasgow community through a project on display in the Glasgow square. A total of 16 banners featuring the names and images of local veterans were on display.

“I had noticed them in other towns and I thought as patriotic as Glasgow and Barron County is, we should do that,” Mutter said.

Many of those who were featured on the first banners put up, Mutter knows personally.

“Some Korean War veterans, World War Two veterans,” he said, “Mr. John Wood, for instance, was at Pearl Harbor, during the Pearl Harbor attack. Harry Word was a Korean veteran and so many there that I have a personal relationship.”

Mutter said the biggest challenge that came with the banners was figuring out who the next 16 will be.

“So many people have texted me and message me and called me and wanted to know how to get their family or their friend on one of these banners,” he said.

With his service to veterans and his country, many people can always count on him to be the first to help those in need.

