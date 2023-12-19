If you’re traveling home or to major airports for the holidays, here’s what you should know

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s no place like home for the holidays but getting there can come with challenges.

One of the busiest times for traffic is defined by AAA East Central as 10 days, from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1.

In the Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi region AAA predicts this holiday season will bring about six million drivers to the roads.

“Traffic is always heavy on I-65 between Bowling Green and Nashville or Bowling Green and Louisville. So, factor in six million people on the roads, and it’s going to be busy,” said Media Spokesperson for AAA East Central Lynda Lambert.

This year AAA expects to rescue almost 930,000 people by roadside service this holiday season, so Lambert has suggestions for safety protocols to follow for those planning on traveling to catch a flight or taking the I-65 to go home for the holidays.

“Take your car before you head out to a trusted repair facility and have it checked,” she said. “Our top three calls for roadside assistance are always dead batteries, lockouts, and flat tires. Some of that can be avoided with a little bit of preemptive care. Just make sure your car is in good working order.”

Public Information Officer for KSP Post 3 Trooper Katan Parker says traffic conditions may worsen going southbound.

“There’s a possibility that the traffic might be more congested just because we’re closer to Nashville,” Parker said. “But either way, that there’s going to be extreme congestion because of all the traveling when it comes to holidays.”

KSP encourages travelers on their way home or to major airports for the holidays to plan to leave ahead of time and drive slowly to avoid accidents.

“Traffic is going to be heavy, and people are going to be in a hurry to get to places and we want to try to encourage people to drive the speed limit or under if you can,” he said.

AAA also suggests leaving before noon or after 7 p.m. and preparing your vehicle with a roadside kit including water, snacks, blankets, flares, batteries, and a cell phone charger.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.