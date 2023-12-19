KY Attorney General-elect introduces positions to prosecute cases involving children

Russell Coleman introduces his staff ahead the start of his term as Attorney General in January.
Russell Coleman introduces his staff ahead the start of his term as Attorney General in January.(wave)
By Sean Baute
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorney General-elect Russell Coleman is preparing to take office at the start of the new year, replacing the current office-holder, Daniel Cameron.

A priority of Coleman will be child exploitation cases. As a U.S. Attorney, he said he witnessed an increase in crimes related to the exploitation of children.

On Monday, he introduced the newly formed role of Deputy Commissioner for Counter Exploitation, to be fielded by Jeremy Murrell, who previously specialized in digital forensics within Kentucky State Police.

“We saw the predatory activity increase dramatically, so it’s important not just symbolically for me,” Coleman said. “It’s not just podium talk. I need someone to lead. We’re not going to be able to eliminate all this predatory conduct. I could have shut down the U.S. Attorney’s Office and prosecuted nothing but child exploitation cases and been busy.”

A big change coming for the department is the addition of the Child Support Enforcement program, which is being moved from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Coleman appointed Amy Burke as the Interim Chief of Child Support Enforcement. Burke previously served as chief prosecutor for the Kenton County Attorney’s Office.

The Child Support Enforcement program, Coleman said, will as much as double the office’s staff.

Coleman also addressed the idea being floated around by republican lawmakers of a new state crime lab in Louisville, to alleviate a state-wide backlog. He didn’t have an opinion on the lab but added the following.

“We have to ensure our forensic science infrastructure is sufficiently funded,” Coleman said. “That it is large enough to respond so that we can prosecute cases. We’re in a situation now where the lab is underwater.”

For more information about Coleman’s team, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD recovers thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in shoplifting operations
Ferschi Mata
BGPD searching for missing teen
Jeris Carver, left, and Jonathan Gipson
Two sentenced in Franklin overdose case
Abigail Nash, passed away at just 21 years old.
WKU mourns loss of student
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

Group gathers at the Justice Center in downtown Bowling Green for a 'Justice for Emmett Till'...
PHOTOS: Group gathers downtown for 'Justice for Emmett Till' protest at Justice Center
Contact Sales
Submit a Story
Contact Us
Coach's Corner: Special Edition