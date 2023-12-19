Local dietitian talks healthy New Year's weight loss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Forbes Health reports 34% of people want to lose weight for their 2024 New Year’s resolution.

While not necessarily a bad goal, Registered Dieticians with Bowling Green’s Dietitian’s Office, Sydney Griffin, says the new year is “primetime” for crash diets and unhealthy influencer trends.

“That’s just not realistic. However, we’re chronically exposed to it because it’s all online and everyone’s online,” Griffin said. “It can be a real issue and it’s an overexposure, especially at the New Year, we definitely see an increase in it.”

Griffin says these diets may not be effective long term and can lead to disordered eating.

“Skipping meals regularly, over thinking about only eating healthy foods, that kind of thing,” Griffin said. “Those things can show up in everyday life with people that have never even thought about having an eating disorder or eating disorder patterns.”

If you’re wanting to lose weight for the new year, Griffin recommends trying to add more fruits and vegetables to your diet and looking at your eating patterns.

“The thing about weight loss and nutrition is that it’s really complex, and there’s not really one cookie cutter piece of advice for everyone,” Griffin said. “It’s kind of about looking inward and seeing where you are, meeting yourself there and setting small goals every day that are sustainable, because those little things every day make a big difference.”

While the internet is full of weight loss advice, Griffin says to always make sure the information is coming from a vetted source.

“People like dietitians, who have the background and the education to be giving nutrition advice are definitely who I would listen to,” Griffin said. “Then also just kind of taking time to think about your own patterns, seeing where there’s a place to incorporate more nutrients, seeing where there’s a place that you may be not getting enough movement throughout the day, those types of things are where I would start.”

If you believe someone you know is engaging in unhealthy or disordered eating, Griffin says it’s important to approach them from a place of love.

“If you notice that they’re not eating enough, if you notice that they’re only thinking about food, and they’re unable to focus or if they have a real lack of energy and you know, that they haven’t eaten,” Griffin said. “That’s something to be aware of and monitor, I think approaching a conversation like that should also be done very carefully.”

The Dietitian’s Office offers telehealth appointments for various dietary needs. Those can be made on the office’s website.

