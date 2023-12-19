Man shot by deputies in Ohio Co. set to be sentenced

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Happening in Ohio County, the man accused of charging at deputies before being shot is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Court records show 31-year-old Patrick Bunch is facing multiple charges from the 2021 incident.

This includes attempted murder of a police officer and resisting arrest.

As we’ve reported, deputies say while trying to serve an arrest warrant, Bunch moved towards them with a knife and hammer.

Authorities say he was shot after he refused to drop his weapons and charged at them.

We will update you as soon as we learn his sentence.

Patrick Bunch (Hopkins Co. Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.