McHenry named CUSA Player of the Week

McHenry led the way for the Hilltoppers in the first half, going for 16 points of a 3-of-4 three-point clip.(Mason Fletcher)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hilltopper Basketball junior guard Don McHenry was named Conference USA Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday.

McHenry is coming off a week that saw the native of Milwaukee post back-to-back team-high point totals in wins over Wright State and Austin Peay and help WKU improve to 9-3 on the season.

McHenry earns the recognition after finishing Tuesday’s road game against Wright State with a career-best 30 points in a 91-84 win over the Raiders. The junior also tallied three rebounds, a pair of assists and a steal.

Saturday saw McHenry follow up the performance with 16 points, a game-high six rebounds, three assists and a steal as WKU knocked off Austin Peay, 65-64, and earned its ninth win of the year. McHenry’s layup with 2:27 remaining in the game against the Governors served as the game-deciding basket before the Tops leaned on defense to secure the win.

