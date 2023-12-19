Remembering the first woman on the Supreme Court

By Jon Decker
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sandra Day O’Connor made history by serving as the first female justice of the Supreme Court. At the National Cathedral on Tuesday, she was remembered by the president and by family for both blazing trails and pursuing justice.

Chief Justice John Roberts reminded mourners that O’Connor was never a complainer — even after graduating at the top of her class at Stanford Law School and only receiving one job offer as a legal secretary.

“She had to demonstrate excellence as the 102nd member of the Supreme Court, all the while setting a model as the first woman on the job,” he said.

When O’Connor was confirmed to the highest court in the country in 1981, then-Senator Joe Biden was the top Democrat member on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Now president, Biden recounted what made her so special.

“Gracious, wise, civil and principled, Sandra Day O’Connor, daughter of the American West, was a pioneer in her own right, breaking down barriers in the legal and political worlds and the nation’s consciousness,” said Biden.

Historian Evan Thomas, author of the definitive biography on O’Connor, described how O’Connor brought civility to the court when she arrived in 1981.

“At the court’s weekly lunches, only about half the justices showed up. So she made it her business to make the justices come to lunch. Not to talk about cases or to argue over the law, but to get to know each other. If they didn’t go to lunch, she would go to their chambers and just sit there until they did,” said Thomas.

Jay O’Connor, one of Sandra Day O’Connor’s three sons, said he was often asked by strangers what his mom was like. “She was a force of nature. When she walked into a room, everything was more vivid. She willed things into action. People had a very hard time saying no to her, except her three sons and some of her lively colleagues on the Supreme Court,” he said.

Sandra Day O’Connor knew she was a part of history. She often said, “I may be the first female Supreme Court Justice. I hope I’m not the last.” That wish was fulfilled. Sitting in the pews were the four women now serving on the nation’s highest court, Justices Kagan, Sotomayor, Coney Barrett and Jackson.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD recovers thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in shoplifting operations
Ferschi Mata
BGPD searching for missing teen
Jeris Carver, left, and Jonathan Gipson
Two sentenced in Franklin overdose case
Abigail Nash, passed away at just 21 years old.
WKU mourns loss of student
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause
“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America
“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife will be accepting evergreen trees at 29 drop-off locations across...
Recycling Christmas trees can be fun family activity after the holiday
The campaign fulfills wish lists for young people in LifeSet, a program that helps youth aging...
Youth Villages representatives wrap presents to be distributed to local youth through Holiday Heroes