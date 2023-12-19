Rockfield United Methodist Church preparing for “Christmas Day Meal”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One local church is ready to feed what may turn out to be hundreds for Christmas.

Rockfield United Methodist Church members and volunteers will tie up their apron strings and get busy cooking a meal for those in the community on Christmas Day.

The church will also deliver a Christmas Day meal to those who are unable to get out to come to the church.

The meal will be on Dec. 25 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church located at 682 Richpond Rockfield Rd. in Bowling Green.

For those who would like to volunteer or if you need a meal delivered, call the church at 270-842-7788. For more information log onto RockFieldKyUMC.org.

Church member Cleatie Hughes visited Midday Live on Monday to give us a preview of one “Christmas Meal” staple, corn pudding or as Cleatie’s granddaughter likes to call it, corn casserole.

An easy, delicious side dish that may even satisfy your sweet tooth.

Here’s how to make it:

CORN PUDDING/CORN CASSEROLE

Ingredients

1 stick of butter, softened

1/4 cup sugar

2 large eggs

1 cup sour cream

1 package (8-1/2 ounces) Jiffy cornbread/muffin mix

1 can (15-1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, undrained

1 can (14-3/4 ounces) cream-style corn

Directions

Preheat oven to 325°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in sour cream. Gradually add muffin mix alternately with milk. Fold in corn.

Pour into a greased 3-qt. baking dish or 13x9-in. baking pan. Bake, uncovered, until set and lightly browned, 45-50 minutes.

Enjoy a Christmas Day Meal from Rockfield United Methodist Church on December 25th from 12pm - 2pm; For more info or food delivery call 270-842-7788.

