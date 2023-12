Local sports action from around the viewing area.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first month of high school basketball is almost in the books as Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb catch up with Allen County-Scottsville and Warren Central girls’ basketball ahead of their respective holiday tournaments.

Lady Patriots head coach Greg Dunn along with seniors Jayleigh Steenbergen, Sarah Wright, and Claira Berry.

Lady Dragons head coach Anthony Hickey, Sr. along with seniors Aida Akhmedova and Jaliyah Bailey.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.