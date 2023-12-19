Staying safe during a tornado

Tips on how to prepare for an approaching tornado. (David Wolter)

What You Can Do BEFORE the Storm

Develop a plan for you and your family for home, work, school and when outdoors.

Have frequent drills.

Know the county in which you live, as well as surrounding counties so you can follow storm movement from weather alerts.

Have a NOAA Weather Radio with a warning alarm tone and battery back-up to receive warnings.

Listen to the radio and television for information.

If planning a trip outdoors, listen to the latest forecasts and take necessary action if threatening weather is possible.

What You Can Do DURING the Storm

In a home or building, move to a pre-designated shelter, such as a basement.

If an underground shelter is not available, move to an interior room or hallway on the lowest floor and get under a sturdy piece of furniture.

Stay away from windows.

If in a vehicle, drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine. Do not seek shelter under a bridge or overpass.

Mobile homes, get out, go to a neighbor’s house, an underground shelter, or nearby permanent structure.

If outside, seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Neither is a mobile home or tent. If you have time, get to a safe building.

Information from the National Weather Service.

