Staying safe during a tornado
What You Can Do BEFORE the Storm
- Develop a plan for you and your family for home, work, school and when outdoors.
- Have frequent drills.
- Know the county in which you live, as well as surrounding counties so you can follow storm movement from weather alerts.
- Have a NOAA Weather Radio with a warning alarm tone and battery back-up to receive warnings.
- Listen to the radio and television for information.
- If planning a trip outdoors, listen to the latest forecasts and take necessary action if threatening weather is possible.
What You Can Do DURING the Storm
- In a home or building, move to a pre-designated shelter, such as a basement.
- If an underground shelter is not available, move to an interior room or hallway on the lowest floor and get under a sturdy piece of furniture.
- Stay away from windows.
- If in a vehicle, drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine. Do not seek shelter under a bridge or overpass.
- Mobile homes, get out, go to a neighbor’s house, an underground shelter, or nearby permanent structure.
- If outside, seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Neither is a mobile home or tent. If you have time, get to a safe building.
