Staying safe during a winter storm

By David Wolter
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Winter weather brings many impacts to our roadways each year, often resulting in many vehicle accidents, injuries, and fatalities. According to the United States Federal Highway Administration, 24% of weather-related crashes, and 20% of weather-related fatalities occur on roads covered with snow, slush, or ice.

When driving on ice and snow, take it slow. Make sure to clear off your vehicle before driving. Keep it slow and don’t use cruise control. Leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Leave even more distance if you are behind a snowplow. Always remember to have an emergency kit available in case you get stranded. This kit should include: an ice scraper, small shovel, thermal blankets, hand warmers, flashlights, and jumper cables.

Power outages are common after a big winter storm. If you lose power, make sure to be careful when using alternative heat sources and practice portable generator safety. Once you and your family are safe, check in with others in your neighborhood to make sure they are okay.

When the power goes out in winter, the cold can be deadly--but even without power, there are still ways to warm things up. Closing blinds and curtains and closing room doors can help contain heat, and stuffing towels in the cracks under doors can help keep the warmth in. Don’t forget about eating and staying hydrated - food provides energy to warm the body.

Information from the National Weather Service.

