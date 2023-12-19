Staying safe when thunder roars

By David Wolter
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
When thunder roars, get indoors.
When thunder roars, get indoors.(David Wolter)

Each year in the United States, there are about 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning flashes and about 300 people struck by lightning. Of those struck, about 30 people are killed and others suffer lifelong disabilities. Most of these tragedies can be prevented. Get inside as soon as you hear thunder. Run to a substantial building or hard-topped metal vehicle as fast as you can. If you can’t get to a safe building or vehicle.

WHEN THUNDER ROARS, GET INDOORS!

Information from the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD recovers thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in shoplifting operations
Ferschi Mata
BGPD searching for missing teen
Jeris Carver, left, and Jonathan Gipson
Two sentenced in Franklin overdose case
Abigail Nash, passed away at just 21 years old.
WKU mourns loss of student
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

A storm system is going to spread rain showers across the Midwest and produce some snow for...
Travel forecast and holiday outlook
Flooding can be deadly, but there are ways to stay safe when the waters start to rise.
Staying safe during a flood
How to stay safe during a winter storm
Staying safe during a winter storm
Tips on how to prepare for an approaching tornado.
Staying safe during a tornado