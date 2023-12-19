Temperatures remain cold for Tuesday!

Temperatures remain cold for Tuesday!
Temperatures remain cold for Tuesday!
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The sun will be shining bright through your Tuesday with highs reaching about 40 during the afternoon.

Temperatures remain cold for Tuesday!

Temperatures do warm as we continue through the week. Expect highs in the middle and upper 50s by Thursday and Friday. We could even reach 60 over the holiday weekend. A wet Christmas seems likely this year as showers move into the area. With the warmer weather leading up to Christmas, that should prevent any major weather travel headaches across the mid-South. We will have an updated travel forecast over the next couple of days.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ferschi Mata
BGPD searching for missing teen
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Jeris Carver, left, and Jonathan Gipson
Two sentenced in Franklin overdose case
Abigail Nash, passed away at just 21 years old.
WKU mourns loss of student
Bowling Green woman sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking, firearms offenses

Latest News

Temperatures remain cold for Tuesday!
Temperatures remain cold for Tuesday!
Temperatures bottom out around 20 tonight only to warm to near 40 tomorrow, but much warmer...
Cold sticks around through Tuesday
Join meteorologist Dana Money as she discusses the dangers of snow squalls.
What are snow squalls?
Windy and cold for us today!
Windy and cold for us today!