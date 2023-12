GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A section of U.S. 31-EX (Business) in Glasgow is set for a temporary closure on Friday from 7 a.m. to noon.

The closure is necessary so crews can do core testing for a design project.

The road will close between the downtown square and Front Street at Water Street.

Access to businesses in the area will be maintained.

