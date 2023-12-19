WKU overcomes a 28-point deficit to beat Old Dominion in the first ever Famous Toastery Bowl

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Hilltoppers (8-5) overcame a 28-point deficit to beat Old Dominion 38-35 in overtime in the first ever Famous Toastery Bowl.

Bowling Green native and South Warren state champion Caden Veltkamp led the charge completing 40-52 passes for 383 yards and five touchdowns. Glasgow native Dalvin Smith led he receivers with 9 catches for 77 yards and a hat trick of touchdowns.

Where do we begin.

Old Dominion (6-7) came out the gates looking to make a statement. Quarterback Grant Wilson tricked everybody with the option read and took the ball 79 yards down to the four. Two plays later, Wilson finds Isiah Paige for the easy one yard square.

Turner Helton got the start for the Tops in wake of Austin Reed sitting out of the game. A slew of WKU key players sat out of the game today including offensive linemen Quantavious Leslie and Vincent Murphy, running back Markese Stepp, and defensive back Upton Stout. Malachi Corley would play the first half but sat out the second.

Helton’s first drive as the starter ended in a sack fumble that was recovered by the Monarch’s and set them up for an easy score four plays later with Kadarius Calloway running for a five yard score. It didn’t take long for ODU to score again, Helton throws a pick six to Kris Caine and the Monarch’s went up 21-0 in under five minutes of game time.

Caden Veltkamp came into the game on the next drive for the Tops but his first series ended in a fumble as well. WKU’s first three possessions ended in turnovers.

ODU would go on to score again to make it 28-0 before WKU finally put points on the scoreboard with Veltkamp finding Dalvin Smith for the one handed snag in the corner of the endzone.

WKU went down 28-7 at halftime. Big Red raced against the ODU mascot and two Famous Toastery mascot’s and that had to give the Hilltoppers some adrenalin because WKU scored on its first possession of the second half with Veltkamp to Smith again.

Old Dominion’s Grant Wilson ducked and dodged some Hilltoppers to score on a 21-yard run to put them back up 21. Then the 4th quarter of all 4th quarters happened. WKU scored 21 unanswered points to tie the game and send it into overtime. None of those points would have mattered if the Hilltopper defense didn’t get a huge stop, blocking the first of two field goals on the night.

Veltkamp with touchdown throws to Elijah young, who hurdled a man on his way into the endzone, Dalvin Smith for his third score and KD Hutchinson for the game tying touchdown.

WKU won the toss and deferred to go second. Old Dominion had multiple chances on the one yard line to score but the Tops defense stuffed them and caused a false start on 4th down, forcing ODU to settle for a field goal. However, WKU had plans to block another attempt, giving WKU all the momentum.

WKU got all the way to the 11 before taking the field goal. Lucas Carneiro drilled it, giving the Tops the 38-35 win overtime to cap off the first ever Famous Toastery Bowl.

WKU finishes the season with an 8-5 record and a lot of celebratory toast.

