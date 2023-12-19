Youth Villages representatives wrap presents for local youth

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With less than a week to go until Christmas, several staff members with Youth Villages spent Tuesday morning at the Bob Kirby Branch of the Warren County Public Library wrapping presents for kids ages 17 to 23 and their families.

This is through their Holiday Heroes Campaign, which fulfills wish lists for young people in LifeSet, a program that helps youth aging out of foster care transition to adulthood.

“Unfortunately, a lot of those kids don’t have other support with the Christmas time. We use this event to kind of help bring holiday cheer to them and just provide that holiday spirit and the joy that comes around the holiday times of having something to open,” said Youth Villages Regional Supervisor, Brianna Martin.

It serves about 30 kids in the region but can serve up to 40.

While the main purpose of the program is to provide gifts for those who have aged out of the foster care system, it also provides gifts for their dependents.

“For those of them that have children, we also have gifts for them that we’re providing this holiday season,” said Youth Villages Program Representative, Taylor Shaw.

While it is often toys and books that are requested by the youth in the program, Shaw said some of the other requests that came this year included home items.

“One wanted a coffee pot. For their children, we got requests for age and educational toys. Also, just the basics, diapers, wipes, all of that stuff that just goes into being a parent as well,” Shaw said.

In addition to providing holiday gifts, Holiday Heroes also provides winter essentials to young people who would receive nothing otherwise.

“A lot of them were requesting a blanket or something like that,” Shaw said. “With those, we did like a blanket and a cookbook or some kind of books.”

After the presents are wrapped, each of the representatives will take them and deliver them to those in the program that are in their area.

Shaw said it is the holiday magic that makes the program important for those who have aged out of the foster care system, especially if they missed out as kids.

“There’s a lot of organizations out there like the Toys for Tots that mostly focus on things that young children want, which is awesome, and so exciting,” she said. “We want that as well, but we want to make sure that our older youth and our young adults that are in foster care also get to have that experience.”

This year, Youth Villages will provide gifts to 400 children and young adults across 87 counties in Kentucky.

For more information about Kentucky Holiday Heroes, click here.

For more information about Kentucky Youth Villages programs, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.