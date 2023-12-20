Aviation Heritage Park opens new story trail as part of WCPL, WCPR initiative

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new outdoor story trail is now available for viewing at the Aviation Heritage Park.

Warren County Parks and Recreation and the Warren County Public Library partnered earlier this year to upgrade and create new stories at other parks.

The trail at the Aviation Heritage Park is called ‘Going Places’ by Peter and Paul Reynolds, it features a go-cart race with an aviation twist.

Aviation Heritage Park Executive Director, Bob Bubnis said having the story at the park is a great way to read with kids in a fun and interactive way.

“I come from a time when storytelling and reading out of books was one of those things that brought families closer together. I think that same thing holds true now,” Bubnis said. “I love the idea of getting outside, getting away from the TV, getting away from the video games, seeing a real aircraft, going into a real museum, and reading these stories together with the little kids in your life that you love.”

He also says that the story gets the reader to think about the value of teamwork and think outside the box.

“We’ve put this particular story trail stop by our picnic tables, where you’ll be underneath the tree, you can come to visit, look at the aircraft, and then go stop inside the museum to see the stories we have to tell there,” Bubnis said. “These stories change out every three months for grade school kids, that are just kind of a great little getaway for families to go on an adventure.”

The story trail featured at the park is just one of several other exciting stories across the parks in Warren County.

