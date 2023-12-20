Bowling Green Kiwanis Club holds official grand opening of Sensory Music Garden

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Kiwanis Club celebrated the official grand opening of their Sensory Music Garden at Basil Griffin Park this morning, as a gift to the community in commemoration of the club’s 100th anniversary.

The new addition aims to provide a more accessible and enjoyable space for all residents, fostering inclusivity in a recreational setting. During the planning phase, the Kiwanis Club actively consulted with parents of children with special needs as well as adults with special needs to ensure the garden’s design met diverse accessibility requirements.

“We wanted to make sure that not only kids with disabilities but all kids of all ages from like 1 all the way up to 100 can play on it, and then the grandparents can come out here with the children and they can all collaborate on this music, this beautiful music,” said Jessie Reece, Bowling Green Kiwanis Secretary.

Along with community partners who donated time and resources to build the sensory music garden, the Kiwanis collaborated with Warren County Parks and Recreation on the project.

Chris Kummer, the director of Warren County Parks and Recreation, says they have been interested in a sensory garden, and musical playground for Paradise Playground at Basil Griffin Park for several years.

“Jessie and Kiwanis of Bowling Green came to us with a great plan,” said Kummer. “They had great community partners, and what you’re seeing here today is the culmination of their efforts, of their dedication, and the partnership we have with Kiwanis of Bowling Green.”

The club anticipates that thousands of children will benefit from the engaging and enriching experiences offered by the sensory music garden’s sounds, textures, and more.

