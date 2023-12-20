Chaney's Dairy Barn invests $2.6 million in Kentucky's economy with renovations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chaney’s Dairy Barn is included in a $160M investment in new business investments.

Governor Andy Beshear recently announced $160 million in new business investments creating 740 jobs across the Commonwealth. Chaney’s Dairy Barn is responsible for over $2.5M in investments in Warren County because of their new renovations.

This year, Carl Chaney is celebrating 20 years of Chaney’s Dairy Barn, and with their immense growth over 2 decades, Carl decided it was time for their first renovations since 2008.

“The 2.7 million dollars is what this is all costing us,” said Carl Chaney, owner of Chaney’s Dairy Barn. “We’re going to spend that and increase the size of the Dairy Barn by about 10,000 sq ft. We’re going to have more parking which is what they are working on today.”

The renovations include a new building just for ice cream. Separating it from the food court and giving customers more space inside. They are also adding more seating and common spaces to fit a very quickly growing customer base.

“We have gotten so busy this year,” Chaney said. “We were busy last year, we’re busy this year. With Buchanon Park across the road, 315 houses are being built right across from our driveway at the farm. Then you got more houses coming up and an elementary school. With all that going on, we felt we had to do something.”

Chaney says the renovation means new job availability in Warren County. More tax money flowing through Bowling Green, and a bigger spotlight on its community.

He explained having this level of economic impact can be intimidating.

“You think about it a lot, that’s a lot of money to have to pay to do what we’re going to do,” said Chaney. “But it’s an investment into our customers, and hopefully we can do it in a way that everyone is going to appreciate what we’ve done as we move into the future.”

The renovations started last week and are expected to finish in June of next year.

To find renovation updates, you should check their Facebook.

