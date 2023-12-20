Concerned Citizens of Logan County give Christmas meals to families in need

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Since 1986, the non-profit organization Concerned Citizens of Logan County (CCOLC) has been making a significant impact through a variety of outreach programs. Their mission is to enhance the quality of living for all citizens of Russellville and Logan County.

“There’s no reason for anybody to be hungry. We do things to help the community. We love helping the community any way we can,” said Dorris Vick, Concerned Citizens of Logan County Director.

As the holiday season approaches, CCOLC is extending a helping hand to the community by distributing Christmas meal boxes to families in need. The recipients have been nominated by various community service organizations within the county.

“We received a grant from the Kentucky Social Welfare Foundation to be able to give a cheerful Christmas to 100 families throughout Logan County. They were nominated by the schools, DCBS, First Steps Wellness, the Teen Pregnancy Center, Lifeskills, and our board members,” said Rachel Newbury, an employee of Concerned Citizens of Logan County

The success of this holiday giveaway is a result of collaboration with local businesses and sponsors, whose support has been pivotal in ensuring the provision of Christmas meal boxes.

“We appreciate the support from all the businesses that have helped us out. From all the volunteers to Piggly Wiggly who made it possible for us to get all of the food boxes, the food in the food boxes, and so we appreciate all the support from the community,” Newbury said.

The community’s response to CCOLC’s efforts has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing gratitude for the assistance they’ve received.

“I really appreciate it. It’s a huge blessing, and my family is so grateful,” said Dwayne, a Logan County resident and meal recipient.

“It’s all done through love, and we should all every day do something we can to help somebody else that’s the way God wants us to be and do,” said James Bailey Jr., another recipient of the Christmas Meal box.

Beyond providing meals, CCOLC hopes to deliver a message of compassion and unity to the families they serve, embodying the spirit of community support during the holiday season.

