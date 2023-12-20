Cumberland County taking donations for family that lost house in fire

The Cumberland County Sheriff's office is currently accepting clothing and monetary donations...
By Presley Allen
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Dec. 16, a Cumberland family lost their home after a fire started from a clogged chimney also known as a flue fire.

Now, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is calling for the community to help them out.

On the department’s Facebook, they made a list of items the family had lost.

Department’s Facebook called on the community to donate to the family, and list items they need.

Donations can be dropped off at Centerpoint Church on 140 Short St. in Burkesville. People can also put donations in Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office trailer.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says they are also accepting monetary donations.

The family is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross and has received donations from the Cumberland County Fire Department.

The Cumberland County School system is providing the family with a hotel room, while they search for a new place to rent.

Sheriff Keaton Williams told WBKO that he wants people to know this has been a community-wide effort by the residents of Cumberland County to ensure the family has what they need during these trying times.

