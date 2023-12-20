Franklin’s Jim Roberts Community Park hosts holiday activities

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos at the end of the Nights of Lights route.
By Derek Parham
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation is hosting holiday activities at Jim Roberts Community Park, including ice skating and a drive-through lights display.

Skate rentals for the ice rink cost $5, which includes the cost of the skates and one hour on the rink. Day sessions will continue through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and night sessions will be hosted at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The park’s drive-through light display, ‘Nights of Lights,’ begins every night at 6 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m.

The display will conclude on Christmas night. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos in the barn at the end of the route on Dec. 19, 21, and 23.

