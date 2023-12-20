Greensburg Police on scene after grenade found on property

GREENSBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - The Greensburg Police Department is currently on the scene at the intersection of East Columbia Avenue and Main Street about a grenade being located at a property.

The roadway will be closed as a precaution until authorities can determine if the grenade is operable or inert and if removal can be done safely.

Officers ask that people avoid the area while the roadway is closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The roadway will be closed from the intersection down to Water Street.

Traffic will be routed down Water Street coming from East Columbia Avenue.

