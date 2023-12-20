Man sentenced to life in prison in 2021 Hart County murder

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – A man found guilty of killing his wife in November 2021 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

William “Billy” G. Burden, 55, was found guilty of a slew of charges after an October trial. He was officially sentenced on Monday, Dec. 18.

Burden was found guilty of murdering his wife Erica Burden, 27, whose body was discovered in Hart County on Nov. 13, 2021.

Erica was reported missing from Bonnieville on Nov. 11, 2021. She reportedly went missing after dropping her child off at school.

The jury found him guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

The jury recommended a life sentence for the murder charge. The other crimes included their sentences but will be served alongside the murder sentence.

William Burden has a lengthy record involving domestic violence and assault crimes, according to court records obtained by WBKO.

