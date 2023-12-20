Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ charts No. 1 (again) ahead of Christmas

FILE - Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Dec. 31, 2017,...
FILE - Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Dec. 31, 2017, in New York.(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Everyone’s favorite Christmas song is back atop the charts.

According to Billboard, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” has regained the No. 1 spot on its Hot 100 list.

Billboard reports this marks the 13th time the song has ruled the chart since its release on Carey’s 1994 “Merry Christmas” album.

Carey’s Christmas song has also reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the past four years in a row.

Grammy-winning composer and producer David Foster told The Associated Press that he expects the song to exceed $100 million in earnings.

“It’s embedded in Christmas. When you think of Christmas right now, you think of that song,” The AP quoted Foster.

Earlier this month, Brenda Lee’s holiday classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time – 65 years after its release.

The song broke the record for the longest climb to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to Billboard, it surpassed the 25-year gap between the release of Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in 1994 and its rise to No. 1 in 2019.

Carey even sent a bouquet to Lee to congratulate her for reaching the No. 1 spot.

The 54-year-old singer just wrapped up her Merry Christmas One and All tour in New York over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD recovers thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in shoplifting operations
Ferschi Mata
BGPD searching for missing teen
Jeris Carver, left, and Jonathan Gipson
Two sentenced in Franklin overdose case
Abigail Nash, passed away at just 21 years old.
WKU mourns loss of student
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

Matt Mutter is a member of the Barren County Veterans Association who served in the U.S. Navy...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Matt Mutter
There’s no place like home for the holidays but getting there can come with challenges.
If you’re traveling home or to major airports for the holidays, here’s what you should know
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant at a home on Mt. Vernon Road.
Hartford man charged in drug trafficking investigation
To commemorate the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club's 100th anniversary, they opened the new Sensory...
Bowling Green Kiwanis Club holds official grand opening of Sensory Music Garden
the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green has made a lasting impact on the community by gifting an...
Bowling Green Kiwanis Club holds official grand opening of Sensory Music Garden