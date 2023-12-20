New subvariant causing 20% of new COVID-19 cases, CDC says

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a coronavirus subvariant is now the fastest-growing strain of the virus.

The CDC reported subvariant JN.1 is now causing about 20% of new COVID-19 infections across the country.

The strain already dominated in the Northeast where it’s estimated to cause about a third of new infections there.

The CDC estimated the spread of the subvariant more than doubled in the U.S. between late November and mid-December, perhaps getting a boost from holiday travel and waning immunity.

The CDC said as of Dec. 9, only about 18% of adults had received the latest COVID-19 vaccine.

The public health agency is now calling on doctors to work harder to get their patients vaccinated.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say
Joshua Bryant, Tina Stovall, Melissa Cardwell
3 arrested in Cave City drug investigation
Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD recovers thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in shoplifting operations
Police investigate stabbing in Bismarck
UPDATE: Grenades removed from Greensburg property
Police respond.
KSP: Franklin explosion linked to chemical, dust near industrial dryer

Latest News

Police said the collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. and that the vehicle that hit the man...
Abduction suspect struck and killed by car while running from police, chief says
Concerned Citizens of Logan County affect positive change through community outreach and...
Concerned Citizens of Logan County give Christmas meals to families in need
A family says their belongings were stolen out of their U-Haul while in the middle of moving...
Family moving across country before Christmas has U-Haul stolen full of belongings
The Greeneville Fire Department was first called to La Quesera Mexicana at 7:15 a.m. when a...
Chemical leak at Tennessee cheese factory sends 29 workers to the hospital