Officials on scene at R3 Industrial in Franklin after explosion

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Police and First Responders are on scene at R3 Industrial on East Cedar Street working after an explosion occurred within the industrial facility.

Officials say all employees were evacuated safely and one employee was treated and released by EMS.

Franklin Simpson Fire Department is still working at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid using E. Cedar Street.

This is a developing story.

