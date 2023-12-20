Rich Pond Elementary named finalist in ICF Builder Awards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rich Pond Elementary School was named as a finalist for the ICF Builder Award, recognizing excellence in construction utilizing Insulating Concrete Forms (ICF).

ICF is used as an alternative to traditional wood-framed construction that uses styrofoam foundation forms to create strong well-insulated structures.

The annual competition is regarded as the largest event in the ICF industry, and an opportunity to celebrate the advances in construction that have been made.

Warren County Public Schools has been using the material in their schools since the building of Alvaton Elementary School in 2006, demonstrating the district’s commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency.

Rich Pond’s 91,886 square feet is comprised of 49,099 square feet of ICF. The school took 90 weeks to complete with the ICF portion taking 45 days.

The use of ICF helps WCPS continue its goal of lowering energy consumption while providing high-quality schools for its students.

“ICF allows us to build that thermal envelope that sets the foundation for that building for energy conservation which has driven us to be the state leader as far as energy consumption. We are the lowest energy consumer for school districts in Kentucky,” said Chris McIntyre, CEO/CFO for WCPS.

The use of ICF in construction not only enhances energy efficiency but also ensures durability and resilience in the structure.

“One of the advanced features of this building is that the ICF in and of itself can withstand 250mph winds,” McIntyre said, “but within Rich Pond Elementary, the gymnasium will hold every person within the building. Every student and faculty member has a tornado shelter in place.”

Rich Pond Elementary faces off in the Education category against Ellis Elementary School in Logan, Utah, and Aspire Trade High School in Huntersville, North Carolina. Readers of ICF magazine and communities are asked to cast their votes to determine the winner.

The ICF Builder award allows for public voting until Jan. 5th. Your support can make a difference for Rich Pond Elementary School.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.