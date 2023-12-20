Staying safe during extreme heat

Heat is the number one weather killer in the U.S.

Here are some helpful tips to stay safe during the summer heat:

Monitor your FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST to see how high the temperature will reach.

Drink plenty of water, even if not thirsty.

Avoid alcoholic beverages; alcohol can increase a person’s risk to heat-related illnesses.

Postpone outdoor games and activities. Activities should occur in the morning or in the evening. Stay in the shade as much as possible.

Individuals with chronic health problems, such as heart disease or lung problems, should minimize activities because the heat will add additional stress.

Extra caution should be taken for the elderly, infants and children to assure that they are protected from the heat.

Individuals on medications should check with their doctor or pharmacist to see if the medicines put them at increased risk of heat related illness.

Check on those who may need assistance.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose, cotton clothing.

Eat light meals.

Adjust blinds, shades and awnings to keep the sun out.

Children and pets should not be left unattended in closed vehicles. Temperatures can quickly rise to dangerous levels.

Use air-conditioning or spend time in a cool basement. Many facilities such as libraries, malls, movie theaters and other public areas are air-conditioned.