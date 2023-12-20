Staying safe during a flood
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BEFORE FLOODING BEGINS
- Connect with your neighbors and discuss local flood risks and planning needs.
- If flooding is expected, help others elevate and protect their belongings.
- Make sure to enable Wireless Emergency Alerts on your phone.
DURING A FLOOD
- During a flood, water levels and the rate at which water is flowing can quickly change.
- You are safest staying indoors, or seeking higher ground if shelter isn’t available.
- If you’re stuck outside when a flash flood occurs, do not attempt to cross flood waters by vehicle or on foot.
- If flooding occurs while you’re outdoors, immediately get to higher ground, and NEVER enter flood waters in a vehicle or on foot.
- During a flood, water levels and the rate at which water is flowing can quickly change. You are safest staying indoors, or seeking higher ground if shelter isn’t available.
- If you’re stuck outside when a flash flood occurs, do not attempt to cross flood waters by vehicle or on foot.
AFTER A FLOOD
- Stay out of the water!
- If possible, check on your neighbors and keep others out of floodwater.
- If home is flooded, stay put and wait for help if you need to be rescued.
FLOOD WATER FACTS
- Don’t underestimate the power of water. It only takes 6 inches of fast-moving water to knock over and carry away an adult, 12 inches to carry away a small car, and 18 inches of water to sweep a larger vehicle away.
- It is impossible to know how deep the water is just by looking at it.
- More than 50% of all flood fatalities are vehicle related. NEVER drive around barricades into floodwaters! You never know if the road is even below that muddy water anymore.
- When you drive into floodwaters, you’re not only putting your own life at risk, but also the lives of your rescuers. It’s far better to be late and remain safe than to take a risk and possibly lose your life.
- TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.
Information from the National Weather Service.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.