Temperatures continue to get warmer

Unseasonably warm over the next several days.

Limited rain chances through the weekend.

Best chance for rain is coming on Christmas Day.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight will not be as cold as last night. Expect lows in the lower 30s on the overnight. Temperatures then warm into the middle 50s on Thursday. We then top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday and through the weekend. The warmer days are expected to feature more clouds than sun, but rain chances are very limited overall.

Temperatures will warm up over the next few days. Rain is still looking likely on Christmas Day. (David Wolter)

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND: We have a few showers on Saturday, but the better chance for rain is coming on Christmas day Monday. Right now, locally heavy rainfall is possible. Some cooler air returns by Wednesday, but it doesn’t look like anything terribly cold.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.