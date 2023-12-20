This week’s JA People of Action is Megan Whitaker

This week’s JA People of Action is Megan Whitaker, owner of The Rowdy Coyote jewelry business , and new Junior Achievement volunteer. Megan jumped into a volunteer role with JA as a mock job interviewer for Greenwood High School’s JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates) students. When asked what her favorite part of JA is she replied, “My favorite thing about JA is making a difference in the lives of young people. Helping children succeed is beyond rewarding!” She continued, “My experience with JA has been extremely positive. Participating in mock job interviews with high school students was an educational way to encourage students to be prepared for real life situations.” You can purchase Megan’s one-of-a-kind jewelry creations at “The Fox Hole” in Smith’s Grove. JA of South Central Kentucky welcomes Megan as a NEW classroom volunteer and is appreciative of her time preparing students to become work and career ready as they make plans for life after graduation.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 13 counties and reaches over 10,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches over 4.4 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Over 153,000 volunteers serve JA nationally. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky and how YOU can volunteer right here where you live and work, please visit www.jaforkids.com or contact Lori Gammons at lori@jaforkids.com.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.