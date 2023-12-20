Tower collapses at Ohio Co. power plant

Tower collapse in Ohio Co.
Tower collapse in Ohio Co.(Sheriff Wright)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff tells us a tower has collapsed at Big Rivers Electric DB Wilson Station.

That’s in Centertown.

The Sheriff says three people were hurt, but they are up walking around.

He says KY 85 is shut down because smoke from the tower that fell is causing zero visibility.

We are heading to the scene, and we’ll keep you updated.

DB Wilson Station

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Bryant, Tina Stovall, Melissa Cardwell
3 arrested in Cave City drug investigation
Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD recovers thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in shoplifting operations
Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say
Police investigate stabbing in Bismarck
UPDATE: Grenades removed from Greensburg property
Terry Harrison
Hartford man charged in drug trafficking investigation

Latest News

According to police, grenades were taken by proper authorities and will be disposed of.
Grenades removed from Greensburg property
LEAF PICKUP
The City of Bowling Green's Daily Leaf Pickup ends Dec. 29
Police investigate stabbing in Bismarck
UPDATE: Grenades removed from Greensburg property
According to Court Records, officers observed two individuals walking around a residence...
3 arrested in Cave City drug investigation
Matt Mutter is a member of the Barren County Veterans Association who served in the U.S. Navy...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Matt Mutter